Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg on Tuesday removed an insurance class action against State Farm Fire and Casualty Company to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Wilkofsky, Friedman, Karel & Cummins on behalf of individuals whose property damage repair estimates were calculated using Xactimate software. The suit alleges that the software miscalculates the price of claims involving repair and remodeling by using new construction pricing, leading to the underpayment of claims. The case is 3:22-cv-01284, Belotti et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.