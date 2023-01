Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson on Monday removed a class action over medical records fees against ACS Primary Care Physicians Southeast PC, ChartSwap LLC and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit, brought by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, is a part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of overcharging for patient records in violation South Carolina law. The case is 2:23-cv-00103, Beloff v. ChartSwap LLC et al.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 6:39 AM