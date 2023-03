New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The court case, filed by Wagstaff & Cartmell on behalf of Jamie Belo-Patrick, arises over an allegedly defective ladder manufactured and sold by the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00648, Belo-Patrick v. Global Store Supply, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 14, 2023, 1:50 PM