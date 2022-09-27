New Suit - Trademark

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on behalf of Belmora LLC Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court over the company's Flanax-brand pain relief products. The suit targets OPMX LLC and other defendants for allegedly selling medication with marks that are 'confusingly similar' to the plaintiff's marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01100, Belmora, LLC v. Mprezas, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 27, 2022, 7:10 PM