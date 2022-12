New Suit - Contract

Godfrey & Kahn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court on behalf of Belmark Inc. The suit pursues claims against MusclePharm Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01502, Belmark Inc. v. MusclePharm Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 13, 2022, 6:46 PM