Five Below, a teen-centric discount retailer, and toy manufacturer Hugfun International were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, which accuses the defendants of manufacturing and selling infringing plush toys, was brought by Wang IP Law Group PC on behalf of Bellzi Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01224, Bellzi, Inc. v. Hugfun International, Inc. et al.

June 24, 2023, 1:03 PM

Bellzi, Inc.

Wang Ip Law Group PC

Five Below, Inc.

Hugfun International, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims