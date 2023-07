New Suit

AT&T filed a takings lawsuit against the Board of Supervisors of Rankin County on Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, accuses the board of failing to pay over $165,000 in relocation expenses for moving certain communications facilities. The case is 3:23-cv-00457, BellSouth Telecommunications LLC v. Board of Supervisors of Rankin County, Mississippi.

Telecommunications

July 18, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

Board of Supervisors of Rankin County, Mississippi

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute