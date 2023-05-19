New Suit - Patent

Bellman & Symfon North America sued jWIN Electronics d/b/a iLuv Creative Technology on Friday in Washington Western District Court over a patent dispute. The suit, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine and Leydig Voit & Mayer, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's wireless bed-shaking product 'Vibio,' which is marketed towards heavy sleepers as well as deaf and hard-of-hearing people, does not infringe any patent rights owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00742, Bellman & Symfon North America Inc. v. jWIN Electronics Corp.

Technology

May 19, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Bellman & Symfon North America Inc.

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

jWin Electronics Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims