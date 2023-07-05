New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Volkswagen, the German automaker, was slapped with a breach-of-warranty class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Office of Robert Starr on behalf of Californian Volkswagen owners who claim that warranty coverage had been wrongfully denied due to Volkswagen failing to extend the duration of warranty for each day the vehicles were out-of-service for repairs which were allegedly covered under a Volkswagen warranty. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01197, Belliveau v. Volkswagen Group Of America, Inc..

Automotive

July 05, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Belliveau

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Robert Starr Apc

defendants

Volkswagen Group Of America, Inc.,

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct