New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain, was slapped with a consumer class action Friday in California Central District Court over the company's labeling of certain dark chocolate products. The suit is part of a string of cases that accuse Trader Joe's of failing to disclose to consumers that its store brand 'Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao' bar and 'Dark Chocolate Lover’s Chocolate 85% Cacao' bar contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. The suit was filed by Lockridge Grindal Nauen; George Gesten McDonald; Gustafson Gluek PLLC; Wexler Boley & Elgersma; and Barrack, Rodos & Bacine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00075, Bellinger v. Trader Joe's Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 06, 2023, 5:10 PM