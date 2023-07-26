Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Ross Aronstam & Moritz have stepped in to represent Tilia Fund I AIV, Warburg Pincus and other defendants, respectively, in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed June 26 in Delaware District Court by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell on behalf of Gina R. Bellinger and John W. Bellinger, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs into investing $100 million in Certified Group, a Warburg Pincus and Tilia Fund I AIV LP portfolio company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00695, Bellinger et al v. Laboratories Topco LLC et al.

Plaintiffs

Gina R. Bellinger

John W. Bellinger

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

defendants

Laboratories Topco LLC

Tilia Fund I Aiv, L.P.

Warburg Pincus (Callisto) Private Equity XII (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus (Europa) Private Equity XII (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus (Ganymede) Private Equity XII (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-B (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-D (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-E (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus XII Partners (Cayman), L.P.

Wp XII Partners (Cayman), L.P.

defendant counsels

Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws