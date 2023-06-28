New Suit - Securities
Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell filed a securities lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Gina R. Bellinger and John W. Bellinger. The suit accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs into investing $100 million in Certified Group, a Warburg Pincus and Tilia Fund I AIV LP portfolio company. The suit is also backed by Kasowitz Benson Torres. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00695, Bellinger et al v. Laboratories Topco LLC et al.
Investment Firms
June 28, 2023, 8:04 AM
Plaintiffs
- Gina R. Bellinger
- John W. Bellinger
- Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell
defendants
- Laboratories Topco LLC
- Tilia Fund I Aiv, L.P.
- Warburg Pincus (Callisto) Private Equity XII (Cayman), L.P.
- Warburg Pincus (Europa) Private Equity XII (Cayman), L.P.
- Warburg Pincus (Ganymede) Private Equity XII (Cayman), L.P.
- Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-B (Cayman), L.P.
- Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-D (Cayman), L.P.
- Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-E (Cayman), L.P.
- Warburg Pincus XII Partners (Cayman), L.P.
- Wp XII Partners (Cayman), L.P.
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws