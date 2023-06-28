New Suit - Securities

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell filed a securities lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Gina R. Bellinger and John W. Bellinger. The suit accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs into investing $100 million in Certified Group, a Warburg Pincus and Tilia Fund I AIV LP portfolio company. The suit is also backed by Kasowitz Benson Torres. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00695, Bellinger et al v. Laboratories Topco LLC et al.

June 28, 2023

