New Suit - Securities

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell filed a securities lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Gina R. Bellinger and John W. Bellinger. The suit accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs into investing $100 million in Certified Group, a Warburg Pincus and Tilia Fund I AIV LP portfolio company. The suit is also backed by Kasowitz Benson Torres. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00695, Bellinger et al v. Laboratories Topco LLC et al.

Investment Firms

June 28, 2023, 8:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Gina R. Bellinger

John W. Bellinger

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

defendants

Laboratories Topco LLC

Tilia Fund I Aiv, L.P.

Warburg Pincus (Callisto) Private Equity XII (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus (Europa) Private Equity XII (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus (Ganymede) Private Equity XII (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-B (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-D (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-E (Cayman), L.P.

Warburg Pincus XII Partners (Cayman), L.P.

Wp XII Partners (Cayman), L.P.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws