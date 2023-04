Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a fraudulent lawsuit against Capital One to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Fields Howell LLP on behalf of Bellie Holdings LLC, seeks over $216,000 in wired real estate closing fees that were sent to an unknown individual that purported to be affiliated with Title Guarantee Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-02203, Bellie Holdings, LLC v. Capital One Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 5:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Bellie Holdings, LLC

defendants

Capital One Bank

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct