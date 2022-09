Who Got The Work

Katherine M. Handy of Bowman and Brooke has entered an appearance for Exactech US Inc. and Exactech Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit over Optetrak knee devices was filed July 26 in Ohio Northern District Court by the Law Office of Barry M. Ward on behalf of Andrew Bellian and Karen S. Bellian. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi, is 5:22-cv-01320, Bellian et al v. Exactech Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 10, 2022, 11:11 AM