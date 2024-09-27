Who Got The Work

LPL Financial, a major broker-dealer, and the Bank of Springfield have turned to attorneys John A. Kauerauf and Brian D. Lee of Sorling Northrup to defend a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 13 in Illinois Southern District Court by Schottel & Associates on behalf of a former financial adviser who was allegedly subjected to sexual orientation discrimination and sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle, is 3:24-cv-01881, Bellew Jr. v. Bank of Springfield et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 27, 2024, 10:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Rickey Bellew Jr.

Schottel & Associates PC

Defendants

LPL Financial LLC

Bank of Springfield

Sorling Northrup

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation