Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against RPM International subsidiary Tremco Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Andrews & Price on behalf of the Belle Vernon Area School District. The complaint contends that the defendant improperly installed or anchored a school bus canopy system on the plaintiff’s property, causing damage. The case is 2:23-cv-00706, Belle Vernon Area School District v. Tremco Incorporated.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 28, 2023, 3:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Belle Vernon Area School District

Plaintiffs

Andrews & Price, LLC

defendants

Tremco Incorporated

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract