Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kutak Rock and PPGMR Law on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Shields Facilities Maintenance and Casey's Retail Co. to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Hearthstone Law on behalf of Bellach's Natural State Lawncare, accuses the defendants of unlawfully repudiating a contract for mulching and landscaping work. The case is 5:23-cv-05062, Bellach's Natural State Lawncare LLC v. Shields Facilities Maintenance LLC et al.

Business Services

April 20, 2023, 8:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Bellach's Natural State Lawncare, LLC

Plaintiffs

Attorney At Law

defendants

Casey's Retail Company

Shields Facilities Maintenance, LLC

defendant counsels

Kutak Rock

PPGMR LAW

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract