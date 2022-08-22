Removed To Federal Court

Walgreens removed a consumer class action to Missouri Eastern District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by the Harvath Law Group, alleges that the labeling on Walgreens' store-brand cold and flu medicines falsely suggests that the products are 'non-drowsy' when they contain dextromethorphan hydrobromide, which is known to cause drowsiness. Walgreens is represented by Shook Hardy & Bacon. The case is 4:22-cv-00873, Bell v. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 22, 2022, 7:28 PM