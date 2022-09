Who Got The Work

Bryant C. Witt of Hall Booth Smith and Kenneth W. Ward of Trammell, Adkins & Ward have stepped in to represent Vintage Development Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Aug. 12 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Wampler, Carroll, Wilson & Sanderson on behalf of Pam Bell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker, is 3:22-cv-00280, Bell v. Vintage Development Corporation.

Tennessee

September 26, 2022, 5:50 AM