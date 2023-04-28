Removed To Federal Court

Shamrock Foods Company on Thursday removed an employment class action to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Kazerouni Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as class A commercial drivers who contend that they were not provided proper meal breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Shamrock Foods is represented by Conn Maciel Carey LLP. The case is 3:23-cv-00779, Bell v. Shamrock Foods Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 28, 2023, 5:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Jason Bell

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Nadir O. Ahmed

Kazerouni Law Group

defendants

Does 1 through 100

Shamrock Foods Company

defendant counsels

Conn Maciel Carey LLP

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches