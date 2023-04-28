Shamrock Foods Company on Thursday removed an employment class action to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Kazerouni Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as class A commercial drivers who contend that they were not provided proper meal breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Shamrock Foods is represented by Conn Maciel Carey LLP. The case is 3:23-cv-00779, Bell v. Shamrock Foods Company et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
