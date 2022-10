Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Jarel Pitts and Job1USA to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged sexual harassment, was filed by the Batey Law Firm on behalf of Riaunna Bell. The case is 2:22-cv-12482, Bell v. Rumpf Corporation of Toledo, d/b/a Job1USA et al.

Michigan

October 17, 2022, 11:52 AM