Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Dale Shine Xpress Car Wash and Go Car Wash to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Kaiser Legal Solutions on behalf of a maintenance technician who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he suffered a workplace injury that required the emergency amputation of his foot. The case is 7:23-cv-00142, Bell v. Go Car Wash, LLC et al.

Business Services

April 26, 2023, 5:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Bell

defendants

Dale Shine Xpress Car Wash, LLC

Go Car Wash, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation