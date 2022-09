New Suit - Product Liability

Medtronic and Covidien were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Justice Law Collaborative and Fears Nachawati on behalf of Kimberly Bell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11465, Bell v. Covidien LP et al.

Health Care

September 09, 2022, 6:27 PM