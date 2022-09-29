New Suit - Employment

Seyfarth Shaw and Jackson Walker filed a complaint for declaratory judgement Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of aerospace manufacturer Bell Textron. The complaint, which targets the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, arises from an underlying collective bargaining agreement and memorandum of understanding concerning a voluntary separation program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00884, Bell Textron Inc. v. United Local 218, U.A.W. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

September 29, 2022, 7:52 PM