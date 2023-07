New Suit - Patent

SZ DJI Technology was named in a patent lawsuit seeking a declaration of non-infringement Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Baker Botts on behalf of Bell Textron, concerns a dispute over two patents related to acquiring and storing data on an aircraft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00720, Bell Textron Canada Ltd., Bell Textron Inc., v. Sz DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

July 14, 2023, 3:14 PM

Bell Textron Canada Ltd., Bell Textron Inc.,

Baker Botts

Sz DJI Technology Co. Ltd

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims