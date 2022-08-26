New Suit - Patent

Ambarella, a semiconductor maker, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, asserts a patent pertaining to a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. The complaint was filed by McKool Smith, Taft Stettinius & Hollister and the Devlin Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00245, Bell Semiconductor v. Ambarella Inc.

August 26, 2022, 6:54 PM