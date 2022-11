New Suit - Patent

Western Digital, a California-based data storage device company, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The court action was filed by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02127, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

November 23, 2022, 2:07 PM