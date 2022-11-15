New Suit - Patent

Western Digital, a California-based data storage device company, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The case, brought by McKool Smith and the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, is part of a wave of cases asserting a patent pertaining to a method for inserting dummy material into a semiconductor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02083, Bell Semiconductor LLC v. Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

Technology

November 15, 2022, 6:52 PM