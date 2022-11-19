Who Got The Work

Stanley M. Gibson, Gregory S. Cordrey, and Sarah G. Hartman from Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell have stepped in to represent Western Digital, a California-based data storage device company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a patent related to integrated circuit design, was filed Oct. 5 in California Central District Court by McKool Smith and the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 8:22-cv-01823, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

Technology

November 19, 2022, 11:54 AM