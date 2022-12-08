Who Got The Work

James M. Dowd and Stephanie Lin of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have entered appearances for Skyworks Solutions, a semiconductor maker, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 11 in Massachusetts District Court by McKool Smith; Devlin Law Firm; and Arrowood LLP on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, is part of a wave of cases asserting a patent pertaining to a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:22-cv-11723, Bell Semiconductor LLC v. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

