New Suit - Patent

Skyworks Solutions, a semiconductor maker, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, brought by McKool Smith and other attorneys on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, is part of a wave of lawsuits filed by Bell accusing companies of infringing a patent pertaining to a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11723, Bell Semiconductor LLC v. Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Technology

October 11, 2022, 4:43 PM