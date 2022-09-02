Who Got The Work

Stephanie Lin of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr has entered an appearance for Skyworks Solutions, a semiconductor maker, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 11 in Massachusetts District Court by McKool Smith and other attorneys on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, asserts a patent pertaining to a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William G. Young, is 1:22-cv-11291, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Technology

September 02, 2022, 7:35 AM