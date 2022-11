New Suit - Patent

McKool Smith and Devlin Law Firm filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Bell Semiconductor. The complaint targets Rockchip Electronics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00962, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd.

Technology

November 14, 2022, 12:59 PM