Who Got The Work

Christopher K. Eppich of Covington & Burling has entered an appearance for Qualcomm Technologies in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 16 in California Southern District Court by McKool Smith, Yukevich Cavanaugh and the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, is part of a wave of cases asserting a patented method for inserting dummy material into a semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant, is 3:22-cv-01796, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.