Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partners Cyndie M. Chang and Matthew S. Yungwirth have entered appearances for NetGear and Linksys USA Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts four patents related to semiconductor packaging, was filed Aug. 12 in California Central District Court by Devlin Law Firm LLC on behalf of Bell Semiconductor LLC. The suit takes aim at products incorporating Qualcomm Networking Pro chipset products. Other defendants are backed by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton; Jones Day; and BraunHagey & Borden. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney, is 8:22-cv-01519, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Qualcomm Inc. et al.