New Suit - Patent

Qualcomm and technology company customers including HPE and NetGear were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court action, which asserts four patents related to semiconductor packaging, was filed by Devlin Law Firm LLC on behalf of Bell Semiconductor LLC. The suit takes aim at products incorporating Qualcomm Networking Pro chipset products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01519, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Qualcomm Inc. et al.