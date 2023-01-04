Who Got The Work

Willkie Farr & Gallagher partners Krista Schwartz and Barrington Dyer have stepped in to represent NXP USA Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to semiconductor manufacturing, was filed Nov. 15 in California Southern District Court by McKool Smith, the Patterson Law Group and the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant, is 3:22-cv-01794, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. NXP USA, Inc.

Technology

January 04, 2023, 7:15 AM