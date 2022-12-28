Who Got The Work

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer partner Jeffrey A. Miller and Jesse Hindman of Edleson, Rezzo & Hindman have stepped in to represent NXP USA Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to semiconductor manufacturing, was filed Nov. 15 in California Southern District Court by McKool Smith, the Patterson Law Group and the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant, is 3:22-cv-01794, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. NXP USA, Inc.

Technology

December 28, 2022, 9:40 AM