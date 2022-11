New Suit - Patent

NXP USA was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by McKool Smith, the Patterson Law Group and the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, is part of a wave of cases asserting a patent pertaining to a method for inserting dummy material into a semiconductor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01794, Bell Semiconductor LLC v. NXP USA Inc.

Technology

November 15, 2022, 8:37 PM