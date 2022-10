Who Got The Work

Jeffrey A. Miller of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and Thomas Jesse Hindman of Edleson, Rezzo & Hindman have entered appearances for NXP USA Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 6 in California Southern District Court by McKool Smith and other counsel on behalf of Bell Semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel, is 3:22-cv-01527, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. NXP USA, Inc.

October 14, 2022, 10:26 AM