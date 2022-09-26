Who Got The Work

DLA Piper partners Clayton Thompson, Mark D. Fowler and Carrie L. Williamson have stepped in to represent Nvidia and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts five patents related to semiconductor packaging, was filed Aug. 12 in California Central District Court by Devlin Law Firm LLC on behalf of Bell Semiconductor LLC. The suit takes aim at products incorporating Nvidia semiconductor chips and packages including its ConnnectX series products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt, is 2:22-cv-05747, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Nvidia Corporation et al.

