New Suit - Patent

Nvidia and several customers and sellers of its products including Dell, Nintendo, Amazon.com and Best Buy were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court action, which asserts five patents related to semiconductor packaging, was filed by Devlin Law Firm LLC on behalf of Bell Semiconductor LLC. The suit takes aim at products incorporating Nvidia semiconductor chips and packages including its ConnnectX series products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05747, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Nvidia Corporation et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 13, 2022, 2:09 PM