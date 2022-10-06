New Suit - Patent

Nvidia, a major player in the design of graphics processing units, or GPUs, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case, brought by McKool Smith; Arrowood LLP; and Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, asserts a single patent related to circuit design methodologies in semiconductor chips. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11700, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Nvidia Corporation.

October 06, 2022, 5:04 AM