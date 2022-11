Who Got The Work

CDW, a technology supplier, has turned to Marshall, Gerstein & Borun partner Benjamin T. Horton to fend off a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts six patents, was filed Sept. 9 in Delaware District Court by Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01292, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Micron Technology Inc. et al.

Technology

November 14, 2022, 5:33 AM