Micron Technology, an Idaho-based producer of computer processing equipment, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Idaho District Court. The suit, brought by Givens Pursley on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, is part of a wave of cases asserting a patent pertaining to a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00438, Bell Semiconductor LLC v. Micron Technology Inc.

October 18, 2022, 8:32 PM