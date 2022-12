Who Got The Work

Benjamin C. Deming of Buchalter and Victor M. Felix of Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch have entered appearances for Maxlinear Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 7 in California Southern District Court by McKool Smith; Yukevich Cavanaugh; and the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant, is 3:22-cv-01537, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Maxlinear, Inc.

Technology

December 14, 2022, 7:53 AM