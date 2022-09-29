Who Got The Work

Rebecca K. Gentilli of Ropes & Gray has entered an appearance for Marvell Semiconductor Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 26 in Massachusetts District Court by McKool Smith; Devlin Law Firm; and Arrowood LLP on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 4:22-cv-11387, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. et al.

Technology

September 29, 2022, 11:05 AM