New Suit - Patent

Nvidia, a major player in the design of graphics processing units, or GPUs, was sued Friday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged patent infringement. The suit, which asserts two patents related to the manufacture of semiconductor chips, was filed by McKool Smith, Arrowood LLP and Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11388, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. et al.

Technology

August 26, 2022, 4:21 PM