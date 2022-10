New Suit - Patent

Lattice Semiconductor was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Oregon District Court. The lawsuit was brought by McKool Smith and other counsel on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, which asserts a patent associated with reducing inter-layer capacity in integrated circuits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01543, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

Technology

October 13, 2022, 8:38 PM