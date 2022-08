New Suit - Patent

Lattice Semiconductor was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Oregon District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, asserts a patent pertaining to a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. The complaint was filed by McKool Smith, Pitzer Law and the Devlin Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01282, Bell Semiconductor LLC v. Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Technology

August 26, 2022, 9:00 PM